New Delhi [India] January 29 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan' continues to set the box office on fire with its collections even on the fourth day of its release.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' minted 429 crores worldwide. It earned Rs 265 crore in India and Rs 164 crore overseas.

Sharing the day four collection on Twitter, he wrote, "'PATHAAN': Rs 429 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 4 DAYS... #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC... *4 days*... #India: Rs 265 cr #Overseas: Rs 164 cr Worldwide Total *GROSS*: Rs 429 cr."

In another tweet, Taran shared the box office report of 'Pathaan' in India, writing, "#Pathaan is REWRITING HISTORY... Hits HALF-CENTURY [Rs 50 cr+], third time in four days. NEW RECORD. Will cross *lifetime biz* of #SRK's highest grosser #ChennaiExpress today [Day 5]. Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr. Total: Rs 212.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr. Total: Rs 7.50 cr."

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.

With each passing day, 'Pathaan' is setting a new record as the audience across the nation showers their unconditional love for this spy-thriller. (ANI)

