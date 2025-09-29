Los Angeles [US], September 29 (ANI): Actor Patricia Clarkson has joined the cast of Netflix's western drama Ransom Canyon for its upcoming second season, adding fresh excitement to the series, which has already begun filming in New Mexico, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clarkson will appear as Claire O'Grady, the mother of Quinn, played by Minka Kelly. Kelly, Josh Duhamel, and James Brolin are returning to their roles in the drama, which tells the story of three rival ranching families in Texas Hill Country.

Showrunner and creator April Blair, in a statement, shared her excitement about the new season, saying, "We're thrilled to be back and can't wait to turn up the steam, the drama, and the romance that Ransom fans have grown to love."

The second season will follow power struggles between ranching dynasties, with new faces threatening the lives and relationships in Ransom Canyon. The series is based on Jodi Thomas' book collection, first published in 2015, and adapted for Netflix by Blair.

Filming is taking place at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico. Along with Clarkson, the season features returning stars Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, and Casey W. Johnson. Guest stars Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, and Niko Guardado will also appear.

The series is jointly produced by April Blair, Dan Angel, Bradley Gardner, Josh Duhamel, and Minka Kelly. (ANI)

