Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Paul Feig defended actor Blake Lively and said he loves working with her and it is frustrating to read the "misconceptions" about her doing rounds on social media.

Lively stars in Feig's film "Another Simple Favour" alongside Anna Kendrick, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 1. The film is a sequel to 2018's "A Simple Favor".

For a while, there have been rumours about the conflict between Lively and Kendrick. Besides, Lively came to limelight last year after she accused her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

Addressing the feud between Lively and Kendrick, Feig said, “Blake is an amazing collaborator, so when I read people's misconceptions about how movies are made, it's just frustrating for me.”

"When the gang on the internet gets (up in arms) about something, it's just like, guys, you don't know what you're talking about. I love working with Blake, she's just the best," he told entertainment magazine Esquire.

“Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days. When it's towards something meaningful, that's great. But people get outraged at everything. It's like, this is what you're angry about? There's other things to be outraged about, please, go and help make the world a better place," he added.

Feig earlier praised the actor in his post on X and called her "most professional and creative".

"Another Simple Favour" also stars Michele Morrone and marked the second collaboration between Lively and Feig.

The filmmaker has recently expressed his interest in making the third installment of the film in one of the interviews and said he knows how to take the narrative of the film forward. PTI

