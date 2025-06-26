Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Pedro Pascal, set to star as Mister Fantastic in Marvel's upcoming film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' has spoken out about the initial backlash over his casting.

In a recent interview, Pascal acknowledged the criticism and said, "I'm more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I've ever done," as quoted by Deadline.

Some of the negative reactions to Pascal's casting included comments that he was "too old," "not right," and "needs to shave."

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is set to open in theatres on July 25 and features a star-studded cast.

Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

The film is part of the larger Marvel universe, with Pascal and the rest of the 'Fantastic Four' team set to reprise their roles in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

Pascal has been preparing for the role of Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, drawing inspiration from the character's elastic abilities.

In an earlier interview, Pascal revealed that he thought of the brilliance of an octopus, using it as a metaphor for the character's intellectual abilities. (ANI)

