Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Indian television. The duo earned massive popularity after they appeared in the 17th season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The actress, best known for her work in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin and Baal Krishna, tied the knot with Neil Bhatt in 2021. Everything was going fine in their relationship until recently, when rumours about their separation started doing the rounds on social media. Amid this, Aishwarya took to social media and requested to "stop spreading news in her name" as she hasn't said anything about it yet. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Fame Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt Wowed by Raj Kapoor Superfan During Georgia Vacay; Here’s What She Did!.

Aishwarya Sharma Puts a Full Stop To Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday (June 26), Aishwarya Sharma shared a long note and refuted the divorce rumours once and for all. She also urged everyone not to use her name and spread negativity, having any "real proof". She wrote, "I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak, but because I've been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful."

Aishwarya Sharma Reacts to Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

She continued, "Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements ore recordings. If you have any real proof, any message, audio or video of me saying these things, show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. Mysilence is not your permission." She concluded by saying, "Just because someone is quit doesn't mean they have nothing to say. It means they are choosing dignity over noise." Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt Tbilisi Diary: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Actors Share 'Masala' Moments From Their Vacation in Georgia.

Aishwarya Sharma With Her Husband Neil Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

In an earlier interview with TOI in May 2025, Aishwarya Sharma reacted to their divorce rumours and said, "We are happily married. Just because we're not constantly posting pictures or being seen together doesn't mean we're having issues."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).