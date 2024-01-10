People gathered in large numbers on Wednesday to pay homage to the music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan. Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday following his battle with cancer. He breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata, at the age of 55. People were tearful while paying their last respects to the singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Ustad Rashid Khan is now no more, but his music will always stay alive in the hearts of his avid listeners. Belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, Ustad Khan beautifully carried forward the legacy of his great-grandfather, Inayat Hussain Khan. His initial training was under his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. He was only 11 years old when his debut concert took place, and since then he had never looked back and gradually found a strong foothold in Hindustani classical music. Ustad Rashid Khan Funeral Update: Music Maestro to Be Laid to Rest With State Honours.

One can't forget him adding 'chaar chaand' to the'mehfil' with his singing of the 'thumri' Yaad Piya ki Aaye popularised by Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, the Patiala gharana exponent. Ustad Rashid Khan also enjoyed a successful stint in playback singing in Indian cinema. "Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna" from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met and Allah Hi Rahem from Shah Rukh Khan's My Name is Khan are some of his memorable tracks that he created in Bollywood. Needless to say, Ustad Rashid Khan was one of the finest Hindustani classical vocalists. Ustad Rashid Khan Dies at 55: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Demise of Music Maestro.

Ustad Rashid Khan Dies at 55

With a musical career spanning over four decades, Ustad Rashid Khan was also a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. After learning about his demise, many noted personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid their condolences. Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.