Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): Amid rapper Kanye West's ongoing social media drama in which he shared a slate of anti-Pete Davidson messages, the comedian-actor has returned to Instagram by creating a new account of his own.

While the 'Saturday Night Live' star has yet to post anything via his new Instagram page, a verified profile in his name was created on the platform on Wednesday.

Already sporting a blue checkmark and gaining followers, the new profile comes soon after Kanye apologised for his "harassing" posts about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and--at times--Pete, who Kim has been dating since November.

Pete initially deleted his Instagram account after sharing a troubling post in December 2018, which read, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore." At the time, the NYPD told E! News they had performed a wellness check on him.

Since then, he has been on the app off and on for short periods of time, once promoting the semi-autobiographical film 'The King of Staten Island' in May 2020.

Earlier this week, Kanye spoke out on social media about both Pete and Kim, at one point sharing a photo of their NYC date night. The Grammy-winning rapper followed up his posts with a reflection on February 15, saying, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability."

He continued, "I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

When Kanye began repeatedly posting about Kim and Pete on Valentine's Day, the couple tried to "ignore" the online messages, a source told E! News. They were instead seen sharing a public kiss at Cipriani NYC.

"Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together," the source shared. "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

As for Pete, prior to his Instagram exit, he opened up about his struggles with borderline personality disorder on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2017, saying that he went to rehab for weed after experiencing "really bad mental breakdowns."

When the breakdowns continued after leaving rehab, he addressed his mental health by seeing a psychiatrist who diagnosed him, he said.

Right before deleting his account in 2018, Pete thanked Kanye for advocating for mental health, saying at the time, "Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health."

He added, "I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted."

The 44-year-old rapper has been open about his bipolar disorder for the past few years.

In a 2019 interview with David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the rapper said, "You can become almost more adolescent in your expression or border into places. This is my specific experience that I've had over the past two years, because I've only been diagnosed for two years now." (ANI)

