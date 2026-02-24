New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Tuesday has approved a series of infrastructure and policy decisions, including major investments in railways, urban transport, and aviation, with a total financial outlay of Rs 12,236 crore.

Additionally, the Cabinet took policy decisions on power sector reforms and approved the change of name from Kerala to Keralam.

While announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Among the key approvals, the Cabinet cleared the doubling of the Gondia-Jabalpur rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 5,236 crore. It also sanctioned the 3rd and 4th rail line project between Punarkh and Kiul, involving an investment of Rs 2,668 crore."

In another rail-related decision, the Cabinet approved the construction of the 3rd and 4th line between Gamharia and Chandil, with a project cost of Rs 1,168 crore.

Boosting aviation infrastructure, the Cabinet gave its nod for a new integrated airport terminal at Srinagar, entailing an expenditure of Rs 1,667 crore, the minister told.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of Phase 2B of the Ahmedabad Metro project, with an allocation of Rs 1,067 crore aimed at strengthening urban connectivity.

Further, the Cabinet approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute, involving a financial implication of Rs 430 crore.

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet held at the new Prime Minister's Office, 'Seva Teerth'.

"This meeting and this building are a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India. With this auspicious beginning, we welcome that future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort," Vaishnaw said.

"On this occasion, we also remember the history of this place. 'Seva Teerth' has been constructed at the site of the temporary barracks from the British era. The establishment of an active institution of national governance at that location is also a symbol of the transformation of New India," he said.

"The Union Cabinet again dedicated itself to the national resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. This is a long-term national journey, in which the decisions taken today will determine the future shape of the coming generations," Minister Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

