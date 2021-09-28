New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday.

An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday.

Modi said, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life."

