British actress, Naomi Watts celebrates her birthday today. She became a popular name in Hollywood after she starred in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive in 2001 and there has been no looking back for her ever since. A terrific performer with an eye for detail, the more we say, the less it would be. But besides being a talented artist, Naomi Watts also possesses certain skills that help her nail almost all of her red carpet looks. Kristen Stewart, Emma Corrin, Naomi Watts - 10 Actresses Who Played Lady Diana In Movies And Shows.

Naomi's fashion shenanigans have impressed us time and again. From her promotional outings to red carpet appearances, she has mastered the art of dressing and knows how to present herself charmingly. While we love her in midi dresses, her elegant gowns are equally impressive. She's a sight to behold on the red carpet and often finds herself in our list of best-dressed celebs. Without gushing any further, let's quickly go through some of her finest and most memorable fashion moments. Infinite Storm: Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle Join Naomi Watts in Malgorzata Szumowska's Survival Thriller.

Naomi was last seen in Lakewood, which received a lukewarm reaction from film critics. While she gave a commendable performance, the story itself was too dull to grab anyone's attention. But we bet, the actress has moved on already and she's already busy hunting for her next script. Here's hoping that her new announcement comes very soon.

Happy Birthday, Naomi Watts!

