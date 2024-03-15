Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14(ANI): After serving as one of the judges at the Miss World grand finale in Mumbai last week, actor Pooja Hegde is back on the sets of her upcoming film 'Deva.'

Pooja took to her official Instagram account to share a sneak peek from the 'Deva' sets, with a caption that read, "Back to shoot #DEVA."

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Is All Smiles As She Arrives in India With Daughter Malti Marie; Actress Gracefully Poses for Paps (Watch Video).

The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film, and the shooting is currently taking place in Mumbai. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a crucial role.

'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Joins Politics, to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections From Andhra Pradesh’s Pithapuram.

The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Earlier, Pooja, who was last seen in the Salman Khan movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', took a trip to Goa. With a following of 26.6 million on Instagram, she shared several photos of herself enjoying the Goan sunshine without makeup.

The actress also shared glimpses of the delicious food from Goa and a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)