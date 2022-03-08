Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Women achievers from various fields were presented with the 'Powerful Women of the Year 2022' award on the eve of International Women's Day at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Actors Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi were among the women felicitated.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Poses in a Stunning Orange One-Shoulder Gown With Thigh-High Slit on Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pics).

Thirty-five women achievers were awarded on the occasion. They included Meghna Ghai Puri, Payal Ghosh, Zaara Yesmin, Shikha Talsania, Avantika Khatri, Eram Aftab Faridi and Dr Duru Shah, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)