Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been 'rhenew'ing her life since 2022 started and has been regularly sharing life updates and gorgeous pictures of herself on her social media accounts. The 'Jalebi' actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to post stunning pictures of herself in an orange one-shoulder gown, which had a thigh-high slit. She paired the cut-out dress with matching strappy heels. Rhea Chakraborty Looks Regal in Purple Embroidered Lehenga As She Channels Her Inner ‘Butterfly’.

She opted for nude makeup and left her hair open. She accessorized the look with orange and pink dangly earrings and let her look to the talking. She took to her caption and wrote an inspiring message, which read, "Find your self and you will find strength, fortitude, grit, compassion and love #rhenew #normalcyisunderrated." Rhea Chakraborty Expresses Concern for Women in Afghanistan As Taliban Take Over the Country (View Post).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea was recently seen at the wedding of her best friend, Shibhani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. On the work front, she was last seen in the multi-starrer film, 'Chehre' in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)