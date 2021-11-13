Makers have revealed the upcoming prequel to 20th Century's Predator franchise as Prey, and also that it will hit the Hulu streamer in summer 2022. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming prequel will take place 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. It follows the story of Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe as an alien predator hunts them. Britney Spears Wants to Record Music Again After Her Victory in Conservatorship Case.

The lead role of Naru will be played by Legion star Amber Midthunder. Dan Trachtenberg donned the director's hat for the project which is expected to hit Hulu in the next summer. Jhane Myers is serving as the producer. The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner Joins the Cast of Upcoming Apple Series.

Internationally, the movie will be available on Disney plus, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Prey is the fifth installment in the 'Predator' franchise, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film. The sci-fi series is based on an advanced alien race called 'Predators' which seek out the best prey in the galaxy. The 1987 original movie was followed by 'Predator 2' (1990), 'Predators' (2010), and 'The Predator' (2018).

The series has also launched a media franchise spanning comics as well as the Alien vs. Predator films, which sees the property cross over with the alien monster in Ridley Scott's Alien, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of 'Prey's premise and the title was released as part of Disney plus Day, which included a look at the Disney-controlled Hulu's upcoming slate as well.

