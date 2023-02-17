Los Angeles [US], February 17 (ANI): Actress Preity Zinta experienced a "heavenly" feeling on her hike in LA recently.

On Friday, Preity took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her hiking to a scenic location.

Also Read | Celebrity Management and Brand Endorsements: How MD Wasim Is Changing the Game in India.

Dressed in black athleisure wear, Preity looked extremely happy. She was accompanied by her husband Gene Goodenough.

"One of the best things about living in LA is the Hiking scene. I love that you can get to some amazing hikes in 15 minutes. It feels like heaven.. and it's never lonely at the top #Pzfit #Patipatmeshwar #hiking #Ting," she captioned the post.

Also Read | Bakasuran Review: Selvaraghavan-Starrer Helmed by Mohan G Receives Lukewarm Response From Critics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CowMCdBjHjN/

A few days back Preity celebrated her 48th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Preity shared an adorable post.

Her tweet read, "Thank you everyone for all the wonderful birthday wishes. I am truly grateful & humbled. It's nice to be home & spend my birthday with my family. Nothing beats sloppy kisses, splashy baths, baby babble & first steps.. Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always."

The 'Veer Zaara' actor became a mother in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)