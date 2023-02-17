Selvaraghavan-starrer, Bakasuran, has finally released in theatres today (Feb 17). The Tamil film which revolves around cyber harassment and how women are exploited online is helmed by Mohan G. Having said that, as per early reviews, the revenge thriller has not impressed the critics much. While some moviegoers have called the flick 'problematic', other's have tagged it 'preachy'. The film also stars Nataraja Subramanian (Natty) and Radha Ravi in key roles. Check out the review roundup of Bakasuran below. Vaathi/Sir Review: Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon Starrer Receives Tepid Response From Critics.

TOI: "Selvaraghavan's performance is decent enough to hold the film, while Natty, too, complements it well. The duration, though, is a bit long to sit through. In the end, we are left with a film whose impact is pretty mild."

HT: "At a crucial juncture, when a young woman opens up to her father about being sexually harassed in her college, her grandfather casually passes a line about women who indulge in casual sex and abortion. He tries to justify what’s happened to his granddaughter is not as shameful as what most women are indulging in these days. The film is filled with several such problematic references and it only victimises the women even more." Rana Naidu: Venkatesh Daggubati on Working with Rana Daggubati For the Netflix Show, Says It Is Different From What People Expect Us to Do Together.

Watch Bakasuran Trailer:

Movie Crow: "A sensitive topic which could have been much more as a film, but settles on the ground level due to a flat screenplay. The approach is extremely preachy as the done and dusted messages are thrown directly to our faces which makes it worse."

So, after reading the above lukewarm response for Bakasuran, are you going to watch the film at the theatres? Tell us in the comments section below.

