Los Angeles [US], March 12 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta dropped an adorable wish on her husband Gene Goodenough's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Preity wrote, "Happy Belated Birthday to my darling Gene.. Thank you for always being the wind beneath my wings. Love you to the moon and back."

Also Read | B.I Rushes To Stop Security When They Tried To Kick A Fan Out Of His … – Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpp9hB6rRzH/?hl=en

She also shared a few pictures with Gene from the Pre-Oscars event. In the images, the duo is seen striking a pose in stylish outfits.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Poses With Her Girl Gang As They Vacay in Finland, Shares Pic on Instagram.

Preity looked beautiful in a red gown with mirror work all around it. On the other hand, Gene looked dapper in a bandhgala black suit.

Netizens also extended birthday greetings to Gene.

"Happy belated birthday to Gene.. the luckiest man of the world! Here's hoping his year ahead is filled with many exciting adventures," a social media user commented.

Preity and Gene had tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles.

The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary my love Cannot believe it's been 7 years since our wedding. Here's to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting," Preity posted on Instagram on her 7th wedding anniversary.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor became a mother in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)