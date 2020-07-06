New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): As the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released by Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, the later actor's close friend and director of the film Mukesh Chhabra penned down a long note about his directorial debut.

Chhabra took to Twitter to share the note which he began with describing his bond with Rajput and added that he is presenting the trailer of 'Dil Bechara', which was the dream project of the duo.

"Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you, our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara," he wrote.

Chhabra then said that he is glad that the film is free for everyone without any subscription in India as a mark of celebration of Rajput's legacy.

"So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it," he wrote.

"So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts. Love to everyone S Mukesh Chhabra," he added.

The note ended with a salutation to Lord Shiva "Jai Bholenath."

With the trailer release, 'Dil Bechara' is trending on Twitter with fans pouring love for the departed actor.

Adapted from the famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' the film will release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. (ANI)

