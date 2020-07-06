While the coronavirus bug is still in the air creating havoc in the country, slowly and steadily things are coming back to normal. Also, as per the guidelines issued by the government, the entertainment sector is back to business. The shooting of many TV shows and films have already kick-started. Amid this, we hear that India's most loved comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly resume by mid-July. But that's not the interesting scoop, as the report further elaborates that messiah, Sonu Sood could be the first guest on the hilarious show. The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Confirms That Team Will Not Start Shooting This Month (Details Inside).

As reported in Mumbai Mirror, "The team has already started prep to resume shooting by mid-July. The scripts and gags for multiple episodes have been locked and the entire team of artistes, including Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda, has been rehearsing through virtual conferencing," said a source to the portal.

The source added, "While Archana Puran Singh will be back as the judge, the gags, like always, will be situational with the current scenario becoming an integral part of the humour." Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla Make it to Top 5 Non-Fiction Personalities List (View Tweet).

Further, the source mentioned that "Sonu loves Kapil and is keen to be on the show. Talks are also on with other A-list actors." With this, we can expect Sonu making an appearance on the show. For the unversed, the Dabangg actor has been a real-life hero in these grim times and has been helping migrants reach their hometown safely by arranging buses.

The report also states that keeping in mind the social distancing point, there will be no live audience this time. However, the makers are looking for another alternative to the same. "The team is all geared up to bring laughter back, but with utmost safety," concludes the source. Stay tuned!

