Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Streamer Prime Video on Tuesday announced "Love Storiyaan", a six-part series that will chronicle the extraordinary love stories of six real-life couples.

Conceptualised by Somen Mishra, the Amazon Original Series draws inspiration from the stories featured on India Love Project, a social media initiative by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar and Niloufer Venkatraman.

The show is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and set to premiere on Prime Video on Valentine's Day on February 14, a press release said.

"Love Storiyaan" features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities.

It is directed Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal and Vivek Soni.

Johar, the director of films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", said the series marks Dharmatic's first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences.

"'Love Storiyaan' for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary," Johar said.

"... These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war," he added.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said the show is a testament to Prime Video's unwavering commitment to crafting narratives that not only mirror the rich diversity of the audience but also deeply resonate with their hearts.

"This series opens a door to authentic and uplifting stories of love that transcend societal boundaries and challenge norms. It intricately intertwines a delicate tapestry, certain to tug at the viewers' heartstrings for its resonant storytelling,” she said.

"Love Storiyaan" is executive produced by Johar, Mishra and Apoorva Mehta.

