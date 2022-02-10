London [UK], February 10 (ANI): Prince Charles has once again tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is self-isolating, his office revealed on Thursday.

A message on his official Twitter page said Charles had tested positive on Thursday morning and was "deeply disappointed" on not being able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England.

It read, "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

73-year-old Charles met dozens of people during a large reception at London's British Museum on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by his wife Camilla and was in close contact with Britain's Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, among others.

Charles' office, Clarence House, confirmed that he is triple vaccinated. It was not immediately clear what his condition was or whether Charles had recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen had marked her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday by expressing her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

Charles previously tested positive for the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. Back then officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms. Charles and Camilla were isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

