Sony Pictures India on February 10 dropped a big surprise for all the cinema lovers by announcing Shaktimaan. For the unaware, Shaktimaan was a superhero show that aired on TV during the 90s wherein Mukesh Khanna played the titular role of the Indian hero. Now, Sony has acquired its rights and soon will be bringing the superhero film to the theatres. Along with the announcement, the makers also teased an intriguing video. Shaktimaan: Sony Pictures Announces Desi Superhero Film That'll Be Headlined by a Top Indian Star (Watch Video).

Now, with a Shaktimaan movie on the cards. We are sure the first thought that popped into your mind would be who will play the lead in the flick? Well, reportedly, it'll be a famous actor who will turn Shaktimaan. But before the casting director does his/her work, we list five Bollywood stars who can play the capeless hero on screen. Shaktimaan: Sony Pictures India To Bring the Iconic Indian Superhero to the Big Screens; Watch Announcement Video.

Varun Dhawan

The first actor on our list is Varun Dhawan. In his career so far, he has not played a superhero on screen, so he can definitely be approached by the makers. Adding to it, he's handsome, has a well-built body, and also is a great artist. A total package, right?

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh

Next on our list is the always energetic Ranveer Singh. Until now, whatever roles he has played on screen, RS has aced it. And talking specifically about Shaktimaan, well, the lad has lots of shakti to play the role in his own unique way.

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is also a great choice for the role of Shaktimaan. While we have seen Hrithik playing a desi superhero before on the big screens in Krrish, we are sure fans won't mind him wearing a red suit and save the world, right?

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Salman Khan

This Bollywood superstar has a Midas touch. It's like whatever role he plays on the screen, fans always love him. So, roping Salman as Shaktimaan would definitely be an added advantage for the makers. Also, SK has got the SWAG and attitude that's unmatchable.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff played India's youngest superhero in Remo D'Souza's Flying Jatt. The reason we feel that Tiger is eligible to be a Shaktimaan is that he has got a great physique, is flexible, and also is a well-trained gymnast. So, dashing looks as well as kicks, the man has got it all.

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credit Instagram)

For the unaware, in the TV version of Shaktimaan that aired from 1997 to the mid-2000s, Mukesh Khanna played the role of the superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a photographer for the newspaper with superpowers.

Lastly, who do you think fits the bill for the Shaktimaan movie from the above suggestions? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

