Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school.

People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on a walk through his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate as he shares personal, life-shaping moments in an effort to promote mental and physical wellbeing through walking.

He also chooses three of his favourite songs and explains why they are important to him. One of them has a special connection with the childhood memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, as according to him, she used to play that song for him and younger brother Prince Harry to ease their back-to-school anxieties.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment," William shared.

He added, "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well."

"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off and, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs. You'll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going," he continued.

William also shared that when he listens to the song now; it takes him back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of his late mother.

The Duke said that he now creates the same kind of special music moments with his own children -- 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music," he shared.

He also revealed that currently his kids are obsessed to Shakira's 'Waka Waka'.

For his third song choice, William selected AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck', as per People magazine.

He said, there is nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when a person is a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get himself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, 'Thunderstruck'.

"I have to say the first time I put it on, and I've heard it a million times now, I was kind of like, 'Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.' But now, when I listen to it, it's the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone," he shared.

"I'd imagine you're going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the head-banging. It's a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to," the royal continued.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of 'William's Time to Walk' episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on December 6. (ANI)

