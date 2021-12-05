Actor Sayantani Ghosh has recently got engaged to her beau Anugrah in a private ceremony in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram, Sayantani shared several pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. In one of the images, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Sayantani Ghosh Birthday Special: Elegant, Edgy and Ultra-Glam, 10 Pics That Prove Her Versatile Taste in Fashion!

For the occasion, she chose to wear a traditional saree teamed up with beautiful jewels. "Engaged," she captioned the picture along with a red heart emoji. Anugrah was seen wearing a red coloured kurta. Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller Soon.

Check Out Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram Story Below:

Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Reportedly, Sayantani and Anugrah have been dating for over eight years, and will soon tie the knot. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayantani is playing the lead role in the TV show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

