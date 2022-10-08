Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Actor Prit Kamani had a blast working on the second season of 'Feels like Home'.

"The experience is beautiful because I only do work, which I want to do. I'm a passionate actor. I'm an actor by passion and not by desperation. So I'm not here to just work or just earn money. I'm here to do work that makes me happy at the end of the day. And this is that show. And the show is made with the people in it. It's not just what is on the paper, it's also the people making it. So to be able to work with people who I creatively feel liberated with is a blessing. And I had a great time and a great learning experience because I've not been to any acting school. So this is what my school looks like," he shared.

The second season of Lionsgate Play's bachelor drama "Feels Like Home" is out and has garnered great reviews from the audience. In the new season, Prit along with Vishnu Kaushal, Anshuman Malhotra, and Mihir Ahuja is seen reviving their bromance and discovering themselves with new emotions and maturity as they deal with new challenges in relationships and their friendship.

Speaking more about the show, Prit added,"It's about how four boys come together and live under one roof and how they deal with life and, grow up together. In season one, we saw how all these four boys learn to make a house, a home, and how they are enjoying their freedom, but at the same time, are learning to take responsibility. Season two dives deeper into these responsibilities, and looks into the complex relations that come along with staying together. Because when you stay together, you become a family. You're not just friends."

He shared, "In every family, in every house, you see a lot of drama happening. You see a lot of fights and they could be from the smallest of reasons, and they can be from the biggest of reasons, and you see all of that in the second season. I feel that with this show and with this character, I've also personally grown as a person, and you always learn some things from your characters, from other people's characters, and that's exactly what has happened with this show. Also, I've learned a lot from Anshuman, Vishnu and from Mihir and I think that helps me in my real life also."

In Feels Like Home, Prit plays the cool guy, and party animal, Lakshya. (ANI)

