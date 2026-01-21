Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has officially broken his silence regarding a series of viral controversies, including an alleged intimate MMS and leaked chat screenshots. In a video statement shared on January 21, 2026, the actor dismissed the claims as a manipulative attempt to gain social media traction, asserting that he is not the individual featured in the circulating video. Ajaz Khan ‘MMS Leak’ Video Goes Viral Again: Real or Clickbait?.

The controversy began earlier this week when a Delhi-based fitness influencer, known as Fit Varsha, shared a screen recording of alleged private conversations with the actor. Following the chat leak, an unverified video claiming to show Khan in an intimate situation began trending across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Ajaz Khan Denies Involvement in Viral MMS and Private Chat Leak

Addressing the viral video directly in his January 21 statement, Khan stated that the footage is not of him. He slammed the trend of linking celebrity names to unverified content, describing the act as "blackmail" and "a shortcut to fame" rather than an act of courage.

Digital experts and fans had already been debating the authenticity of the clip, with many suggesting it could be a product of AI deepfake technology or a deceptive clickbait tactic used to drive engagement. Khan’s latest denial aims to put an end to the speculation, as he urged the public not to believe "random videos" circulating without proof.

The Alleged Chat Leak

The initial wave of scrutiny followed a post by influencer Fit Varsha, who shared what she claimed were Instagram DMs from Khan. In the screenshots, a user purportedly identifying as the actor shared a phone number and suggested a meeting in Delhi, stating, "We can do something together."

The exchange reportedly ended with the influencer telling the sender to "get lost." In his video response, Khan refuted these claims as well, stating that the phone number visible in the recording does not belong to him and suggesting the conversation was fabricated to suit the current "expose culture."

Ajaz Khan Reacts to MMS Video and Private Chat Leak Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan)

Ajaz Khan Urges Public To Respect Celebrities’ Privacy

In his response, Khan emphasised that public figures deserve a baseline of respect and privacy. He urged those seeking "justice" or "truth" to follow legal channels rather than relying on social media "exposes." From Arohi Mim to Ajaz Khan: The Anatomy of 'Viral Video Links and MMS Leaks'; The PR Stunt Theory.

"People forget that celebrities are humans first," Khan noted. "Attacking someone just because they are public figures is not ‘power,’ it’s an easy trap for attention." He concluded his note by writing, "I stand with every artist who is working honestly, facing hate, and still showing up with a smile. Support real talent. Stop supporting blackmail culture."

