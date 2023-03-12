Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana, on Saturday, shared several pictures from the annual South Asian Excellence.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a string of pictures from the event which she captioned, "LA familia #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there for us."

In one of the pictures, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana could be seen posing with Priyanka, her mom Madhu Chopra and her in-laws Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas.

In the picture, everyone could be seen in casual outfits.

Priyanka and Upasana can be seen in white ensembles, while Charan looked dapper in a blue sweatshirt and white pants.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Aww Upsi!!! Take that Oscar home," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Pc and ram make an amazing pair."

"Atttt Zanzeer pair is back," a user wrote.

Priyanka and Charan ealier worked together in the film 'Zanjeer' which also starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles and also marked the 'RRR' actor's Bollywood debut.

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Ram has been in US for his Oscar-nominated movie 'RRR' since last month. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film is on the run for the trophy in the best original song category.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast live on March 13 in India.

He will be next seen in 'RC 15', which is billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller series 'Citadel' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

