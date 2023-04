Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

The duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media and their recent post is a perfect example of that.

In the early hours of Friday, Nick took to his Instagram account and dropped an adorable video from their recent vacation which he captioned, "Rome."

In the video, the couple could be seen walking and kissing on the streets of Rome, Italy and having ice-cream together.

Nick donned a pink shirt while the 'Don' actor wore a black jacket over a green dress.

Soon after he dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"ideal relationship, very sweet," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "my favorite couple in the world."

"OMG Coupleee goalsss," a fan wrote.

"You guys are adorable," a fan commented.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (ANI)

