Liverpool [UK], June 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying some family time in Liverpool. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her recent trip with her husband, daughter Malti, mom Madhu Chopra, and her in-laws.

In the pictures, it seems everyone is having all fun. In the series of photographs, Priyanka shared glimpses of her entire trip and train ride.

Also Read | Gandii Baat Controversy: Ektaa Kapoor and Sachin Mohite's Season 6 Poster Triggers Row for Allegedly Mocking Goddess Lakshmi.

Priyanka can be seen sitting next to her husband Nick in the first image she posted. While Nick takes a photo of them while they are on a boat cruise, the actress is seen pouting and wearing a hat. The following image shows Priyanka standing beside her friend Tamanna Dutt.

Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka and Nick, is shown in the third photo opening a green purse while sitting on a tiny white chair. She looks adorable in a pink dress. The following image depicts Nick, Priyanka, and their family at the station. Nick is seen carrying the suitcases while Priyanka is holding baby Malti.

Also Read | Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff- Kriti Sanon Starrer to Hit Theatres on October 20.

In the next photograph, Priyanka is seen showing Malti the beautiful scenery outside the train's window. The following two photos also capture Malti looking out of the train window and enjoying the trip with another kid.

Malti can be seen having fun in a miniature pool in another image, and in the next, she can be seen walking to the car while clutching her father Nick's hand.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas were shown smiling and posing together in the other photograph.

While sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Magic.... #family"

Nick responded with a heart emoji.

Earlier, Nick also shared an adorable picture with his daughter which went viral on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)