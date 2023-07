New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who turned entrepreneur with the launch of her venture Ed-a-mamma in 2020, advised budding entrepreneurs to chase ideas that fill gaps in the market, and underlined the importance of having a support system of mentors.

The bootstrapped venture, which is a sustainable clothing brand for children and mothers, aims to create a comprehensive Ed-a-mamma universe connected to planet, and will expand its offerings into categories like personal care and sustainable toys.

Bhatt's advice to entrepreneurs: listen to everyone, but be driven by your vision.

"Suno sabki karo apni, but karo...also rely on your team, let the team be your backbone," she said.

The actor, entrepreneur, and investor was speaking at an event of Amazon Prime Video that announced 'Mission Start Ab', a 7-episode series that will feature the journey of 10 early-stage founders and their startups, who will compete to be India's next unicorn.

Speaking about her own journey as an entrepreneur and as founder of Ed-a-mamma, Bhatt advised innovators to have the clarity to pitch their ideas in crisp sentences and in a couple of lines.

