Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor R Madhavan is set to don the character of a gangster in his upcoming Tamil series 'Legacy', which also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Gulshan Devaiah in prominent roles

At the Netflix India slate unveil event in Mumbai, the streaming platform shared the teaser of 'Legacy' in which R Madhavan and Abhishek Banerjee are ready to lock horns for the battle of power.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Calls Love 'A Beautiful Feeling' Amid Dhanush Relationship Rumours (Watch Video).

In the teaser, R Madhavan appears to be playing the role of a gangster who has four pillars of strength: a loyal gang, political power, the faith of the people and a family. Abhishek Banerjee's character seeks to dismantle each pillar to challenge Madhavan's hold on his empire. In several scenes, Madhavan is shown drenched in blood while fending off goons to protect himself and his family.

"Faced with a prophecy of downfall and an inevitable siege, Periyavar, an ageing gangster, fights to save his Empire, family and most importantly, his Legacy," reads the logline of the series as shared in the press note by Netflix.

Also Read | 'Ikka' First Look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Reunite After 29 Years for Intense Courtroom Drama on Netflix (Watch Teaser).

The series is directed by Charukesh Sekar and stars Nimisha Sajayan and Gautham Karthik in prominent roles, alongside the lead roles of R Madhavan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Gulshan Devaiah. The music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The teaser of the series was shared on Netflix India.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUS8oBbkuDq/

The team behind Legacy said, "Legacy represents an ambitious chapter for all of us, allowing us to delve into the anatomy of power, succession and the emotional weight of what is left behind. Set within a formidable crime world, the series examines how ambition, loyalty and blood ties collide when the future of an empire hangs in the balance. Bringing this vision to life demanded scale, precision and deep collaboration, and we're grateful to Netflix for the creative trust and partnership throughout this journey. With Legacy joining Netflix's 2026 slate, we look forward to audiences stepping into this world on a global scale," as quoted in a press note.

At the event, the critically acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Family Business' has also been officially announced, starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

Anil Kapoor is set to play the role of a visionary billionaire in the series who is ready to do anything to reach the pinnacle of success in the ever-growing world. He faces resistance from Vijay Varma, his student-cum-employee, who rebels after being fired from the company.

According to the description of the show, "A visionary billionaire grooms a rising tycoon to take over the reins of India's largest conglomerate as his successor. Months into the top job, he is unceremoniously fired as the mentor reclaims the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate succession battle into a no-holds-barred war. Old secrets surface, alliances fracture and the fight for control threatens to rip apart one of India's most respected business empires, showing how quickly questions of legacy and blood can turn power into a personal vendetta," as quoted in a press note shared by Netflix.

The release date of the series has not been announced yet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)