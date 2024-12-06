New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Fashion was everywhere in 2024. It made its mark on the red carpets of the year's biggest celebrations, at Olympic events, on political stages, and in our daily lives.

Amid this whirlwind of style moments, certain individuals, events, and characters stood out as icons of influence, sparking conversations and redefining what it means to be stylish in today's world.

The prestigious list of The 63 Most Stylish People of 2024, released by The New York Times on December 5, acknowledges these influential figures--and this year, the Ambani family's latest wedding celebration and fashion choices take centre stage.

Among the stars recognized in this esteemed lineup are Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the daughter-in-law and son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Their inclusion in this fashion-forward list comes not only as a nod to their impeccable style but also to the global spectacle their wedding became--a marriage of traditional Indian elegance and contemporary glamour.

As the year's most anticipated event, the Ambani wedding garnered attention for its grandeur, celebrity guest list, and Radhika's iconic bridal looks.

From a red carpet adorned with dazzling emeralds to a wedding ceremony that captured the attention of the world, the celebrations were nothing short of legendary.

"A red carpet. Emeralds roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all," noted The New York Times, encapsulating the over-the-top glamour of the event.

Radhika's wedding wardrobe became a defining moment in 2024's fashion calendar. She stunned in a series of breathtaking outfits curated by stylist Rhea Kapoor, each one reflecting both her cultural roots and her bold style choices.

For the wedding reception, she donned a golden ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, designed in collaboration with Anamika Khanna, bringing a mix of international haute couture and Indian craftsmanship to the fore.

However, it was her wedding lehenga that became the most iconic of all her looks. Designed by Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Radhika wore a custom ivory lehenga with intricate red borders, embracing the traditional Gujarat wedding culture with a Panetar--the quintessential garment of Kutch weddings.

For her first evening as Radhika Ambani, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla collaborated with contemporary Indian artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman and Rhea Kapoor to make the most unique dress for the new bride. The masterpiece was hand-painted by renowned Indian artist Jayasri Burman, whose ethereal artwork adorned the twelve panels of the lehenga, celebrating the couple's union and showcasing motifs like elephants and celestial imagery.

The exceptional craftsmanship included real gold zardozi embroidery, while the blouse was a labour of love by skilled artisans, who employed Resham threadwork to create a dazzling effect.

For accessories, Radhika wore a striking emerald necklace and matching maang tikka, complementing her elegant look. Her wedding day ensemble truly embodied a fusion of timeless Indian traditions with contemporary luxury, making it a standout in the world of bridal fashion.

For the 'Vidai' ceremony, Radhika chose a striking sindoori red lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. This look was a poignant tribute to both her roots and the emotional departure from her parental home.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika wore a backless blouse adorned with exquisite gold Karchobi embroidery, while the brocade silk lehenga featured sunset-hued Banarasi prints.

To complete her outfit, she draped a Banarasi silk dupatta with real gold embroidery, adding a layer of regal beauty to the already opulent ensemble.

In line with the cultural theme of her wedding, Radhika's look for the Vidai included heirloom jewellery that has been passed down through generations, adding a layer of personal history and familial legacy. Her necklace, earrings, bracelets, and maang tika in gold, diamonds, and emeralds enhanced the look, elevating her to true bridal royalty.

Held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Radhika and Anant's wedding was an extravagant affair, featuring a guest list that read like a who's who of global fame. Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajinikanth were in attendance, along with international stars like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Even more distinguished names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, John Cena, Boris Johnson, and Tony Blair graced the wedding festivities.

In line with the grandeur of the wedding, the decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi' brought the rich culture of the ancient city to life. The celebrations embraced Banarasi traditions with their food, art, and customs.

Guests were treated to a variety of culinary delights from the iconic city, including chaat, mithai, lassi, and more. The wedding's fusion of culture, luxury, and love captured the essence of both modern India and its ancient roots.

Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant, made her way into the limelight through her impeccable style and elegant grace. She married Anant Ambani on July 12, 2024, following Hindu rituals, and their wedding became one of the most talked-about events in the fashion and celebrity world.

From Radhika's bridal couture to Anant's traditional safa and modern sneakers, their style journey has been a celebration of the fusion between tradition and contemporary flair, making them among the most fashionable figures of 2024.

'The 63 Most Stylish People of 2024' list by the New York Times also included fashion stalwarts of Tinseltown including Beyonce, Demi Moore, and Zendaya, among others. (ANI)

