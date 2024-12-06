Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making waves even before its theatrical release. The film, which premiered on December 5, sold over 3 million tickets on BookMyShow through advance bookings. This impressive milestone shattered previous records set by Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Now, according to the latest reports, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has opened to a massive INR 175 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule': Midnight Shows for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Added in Mumbai, Pune and Other Cities Due to High Demand.

A report from Sacnilk states that the Sukumar directorial earned a total of INR 175.1 crore, including INR 10.1 crore from a special screening held in Hyderabad on December 4 in its original language. On December 5, Pushpa 2 earned INR 85 crore from its Telugu version, INR 67 crore from the Hindi version, INR 7 crore from the Tamil version, INR 5 crore from the Malayalam version and INR 1 crore from the Kannada version. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Leaked Scenes: Allu Arjun’s Powerful Entry Scene Sends Fans Into a Frenzy (Watch Video).

‘Pushpa 2’ Opening Day Collections

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

Pushpa 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has reportedly been released on over 12,000 screens worldwide. It has also set a record for the highest pre-release business in India. Ticket prices surged significantly, with single-screen theaters in Telangana charging INR 354 and multiplexes INR 531. In Andhra Pradesh, ticket prices averaged INR 324.5 for single screens and INR 413 for multiplexes. Additionally, special premiere shows on December 4 in Telangana saw ticket prices soar to INR 800. With its record-breaking advance bookings and staggering opening day collections, Pushpa 2 is gearing up to redefine success at the Indian box office.

