Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Rapper Raftaar has released his new party song titled 'Ghana Kasoota'.

The music video of the track features none other than Surbhi Jyoti. Also, 'Bajre Da Sitta' and 'Nadiyon Paar' fame singer Rashmeet Kaur has lent her voice to the female vocals of the song.

Speaking about the making of 'Ghana Kasoota', Raftaar said, "The last two years have been quite taxing and trying for most people and with the onset of year-end festivities this month, I wanted to put out a track that is more celebratory and entertaining in spirit. 'Ghana Kasoota' is about waking up each day and feeling good about yourself irrespective of your circumstances. This song is all about letting your inner child free, grabbing your favourite dancing shoes and setting the floor on fire and it's been a while since humankind has done that."

Surbhi has also expressed her happiness on getting the opportunity to be part of the party number.

"I am super excited to be joining forces with Raftaar for the very first time. The song is a seamless mix of desi cool and it's going to be a party scorcher for sure! I was quite intrigued by the concept of the song and what makes it special is that it gives us a reason to celebrate and dance, something which has been missing in all our lives for a while now," she said.

'Ghana Kasoota' is available on all major streaming platforms. (ANI)

