Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 10 (ANI): Amid a severe military escalation in the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran expanded to target Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the Embassy of India in Kuwait on Tuesday announced that all consular services are operating normally, with the Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) following Ramadan working hours (9:00 am - 3:00 pm), except on Fridays.

"All consular services of Embassy are continuing as usual. The Embassy's four Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) are operational following Ramadan working hours (9:00 am - 3:00 pm), with Fridays being closed," the statement read.

Also Read | India to Supply 5,000 Tonnes of Diesel to Bangladesh via Pipeline Amid Fuel Concerns.

According to a notice issued on March 10, 2026, the four Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in the country are currently operational under Ramadan working hours.

The Embassy has also provided a 24x7 helpline and an email address for emergencies and queries. Citizens are advised to monitor the Embassy's official website and social media handles on X, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest advisories and updates.

Also Read | Why Empty 'Ghost Flights' Are Landing in Australia as Thousands of Expats Remain in UAE Amid Middle East Tensions.

"The ICACs are: Kuwait City: 3rd Floor, Al Jawhara Tower (same building as Indigo Airlines), Ali Al Salem Street. Jleeb Al Shouyakh: M Floor, Nesto Hypermarket Building (Old Olive Hypermarket). Fahaheel: Al Anoud Shopping Complex, M floor, Mekka Street. Jahra: Al Khalifa Building, Building No. 27, 2nd floor, Office nos. 3 and 14, Block 93. In case of emergency or for queries, the Embassy may be contacted by calling the 24x7 helpline +965 6550 1946 or by sending an email to community.kuwait@mea.gov.in. The Embassy is posting advisories, press releases, updates, and information on its social media platforms accessible," it added.

https://x.com/indembkwt/status/2031235622036279597?s=20

Meanwhile, Iran's military forces and regional resistance groups have launched a series of retaliatory military strikes against the United States and the Israeli regime, according to reports by state broadcaster Press TV.

Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Gulf nations, primarily the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has absorbed the heaviest barrage.

The IRGC officially declared the Strait of Hormuz closed on February 28, effectively halting roughly 20% of global daily oil supply. Qatar's entire LNG output is currently offline with no timeline for resumption. Saudi Arabia was forced to halt operations at the Ras Tanura refinery following a fire caused by intercepted debris.

European benchmark gas prices spiked by approximately 50%, and Brent crude surged above $80.

Regional airspace has faced multiple temporary closures. As of March 10, some airlines like Emirates and Etihad are operating reduced schedules to high-traffic destinations. Thousands of transit passengers are currently stranded in regional hubs like Doha, with many being housed in local hotels.

Over 52,000 Indians have been evacuated from the Gulf between March 1-7. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a Special Control Room to assist those remaining.

The operations, conducted on Sunday, were reportedly led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army as part of "Operation True Promise 4." This military action follows what Tehran describes as an unprovoked act of aggression by a US-Israeli coalition against the Islamic Republic.

Since the onset of the escalation, Iranian forces have reportedly executed 27 waves of missile and drone strikes. These attacks used advanced weaponry to target Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories, alongside American occupation bases and assets positioned throughout the West Asia region.

The regional scope of the conflict has widened as the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq joined the front. Press TV reported that these groups have inflicted "heavy blows" on external aggressors in response to the killing of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)