New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The wedding bells are getting louder as the day of engagement has come for actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Raghav's residence 'Kapurthala House' here in New Delhi is the destination for the ring ceremony scheduled for Saturday and as being a special place for the couple it deserves to be decorated in the most beautiful manner possible.

In the latest photos, the politician's residence can be seen all decked up with lights and flowers for the special occasion.

The place has been decorated with floral rangolis using pink, white and yellow flowers, and all lit up with candles being placed on the floor ahead of Chadha's engagement with the Bollywood actor.

Earlier, Parineeti's residence in Mumbai's Bandra was seen decorated with lights to emit engagement vibes.

As earlier reported here are further details of the event.

When and Where?The engagement vows will be taking place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13.

Timing?The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

Who will attend?As per sources, the event will be a Bollywood-theme-based ceremony. 150 people from their families and close friends have been invited to the engagement.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann and actor Priyanka Chopra will be attending the ceremony.

What are they going to wear?For their engagement, Raghav will be wearing an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev whereas Parineeti Chopra will wear a dress designed by Manish Malhotra, as per sources.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. (ANI)

