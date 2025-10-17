Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar fondly remembered his late wife and iconic actress Smita Patil on her birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Raj Babbar penned a touching note, recalling how Smita touched the hearts of the audience with her impeccable acting prowess.

"Smita consciously used her cinematic journey as a medium to drive change. Her portrayals dared to question norms and dismantle stereotypes. Her ease with complex roles and her deep understanding of characters woven into our social fabric set her apart," he posted.

"She achieved so much within the brief span that destiny allowed. The brevity of her life will alway feel like an unhealed grievance. On her birth anniversary, I fondly remember Smita Patil," Raj Babbar's post further read.

Smita's son and actor Prateik too paid tribute to her.

In one of his stories, he shared a picture of a chocolate cake with the words "Happy Birthday Maa" written across it.

Smita Patil, who was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the Eighties, died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31 when she breathed her last in 1986. She was a recipient of the fourth highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri.

To date, people remember Smita Patil for her versatile acting performances. 'Manthan', 'Bazaar', 'Ardh Satya', and 'Waaris' among others are some of Smita Patil's memorable films. (ANI)

