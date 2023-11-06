Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Rapper Raja Kumari is on a roll. After singing the 'Jawan' theme for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Indian-American singer has now come up with a song 'Sherni Aayi' from Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya 3'.

The song's video shows Sushmita Sen in fierce avatar as Aarya Sareen. Raja Kumari undoubtedly roars with her powerful vocals.

Also Read | Nazara Empowers ‘Little People’ With Its New Show - ‘Beti Hamari Anmol’.

Heaping praise on Raja Kumari, Sushmita said, "Raja Kumari is a strong woman full of power, almost like the most fitting partner in crime for Aarya. Her incredible talent perfectly matches and compliments Aarya's innate strength and resilience. Working on this together felt like a celebration of strong women everywhere. In the real world, I feel Aarya and Raja Kumari could make for an unbeatable pair, one that no one can mess with. For me, this isn't just a song; it's an anthem, and a clear declaration of inner strength and fearlessness."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzTSJAEtptk/?hl=en

Also Read | KH 234 Is Thug Life! Kamal Hassan Unveils Title of His Next Action Film by Mani Ratnam (Watch Promo Video).

Raja Kumari also shared her experience collaborating with Sushmita.

"Shooting for the music video for Sherni Aayi was a different experience altogether! This is the first time I have collaborated with Sushmita Sen and have always heard about the kind of aura she brings to the set - and witnessing this in person was just beautiful. The kind of positivity that she brings, lights up the entire shoot and that's exactly what happened during the shoot of Sherni Aayi! I have always admired Sushmita Sen's strength and being a part of this music video for Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya was like a dream come true for me. Even more so because it's about two strong women coming together to inspire strength and power and I truly stand for that! Even as I sang these lyrics, I got goosebumps as I could feel the power that Aarya embodies. This anthem is a tribute to all the shernis out there, embracing their own uniqueness and facing challenges head-on," she shared.

'Aarya 3', which is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)