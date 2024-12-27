New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced that its upcoming series "The Secret of The Shiledars", headlined by actor Rajeev Khandelwal, will start streaming on its platform from January 31.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of "Munjya" fame, the series is touted as a first-of-its-kind treasure hunt-based series and also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani and veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Also Read | 'Shark Tank India Season 4' Premiere Date: Here's When and Where To Stream Upcoming Season of the Business Realty Show Online!.

"The Secret of The Shiledars" narrates the story of the Shiledars, who were members of military units in the Maratha Empire.

Sarpotdar said it was his curiosity about stories of adventure and history that led him to "The Secret of the Shiledars".

Also Read | Timothee Chalamet Birthday: From Almost Becoming Spider-Man to Being Oscar Magnet, 10 Fascinating Facts About 'Dune' Star That You Should Know!.

"The concept of ‘Shiledars', The Guardians, hasn't been explored before, making it intriguing yet fulfilling. I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars is the project that challenged me and made me move out of my comfort zone and I am so glad that I could embark on this journey with Rajeev Khandelwal as he has truly given his heart and soul to it and I am sure it will reflect on screen," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The upcoming series is produced by Nitin Vaidya under the banner of Dashami Creations LLP.

Khandelwal praised the director for his "crafty and futuristic vision".

"I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars chose me and not the other way round. I was a bit sceptical about playing such a different and evolving character... but (Aditya) made everything easy and lucid.

"Like most of us who are fascinated by history, I was left spellbound when Aditya narrated the script and it ignited the curiosity within me to be on board for such a fun and insightful project," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)