New Delhi, November 14: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and long-time girlfriend- actor Patralekhaa got engaged recently in an intimate pre-wedding celebration at Chandigarh. The photos and videos from the intimate celebrations have been doing rounds on the internet. Rajkummar Rao Receives a Special Birthday Wish From Lady Love Patralekhaa As He Turns 37!

The couple could be seen twinning in an all-white ensemble. While Patralekhaa opted for a white and silver shimmer side slit gown with a long trail, Rajkummar was seen clad in white Indian fusion wear with white sneakers. In the viral video, Rajkummar could be seen going down on one knee to present the engagement ring to his ladylove. Patralekhaa too went down on her knees to exchange the rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Fan Page (@bollywoodsitaarey)

The couple then danced together as the guests cheered for them. The couple who have shared screen space in the 2014 drama 'Citylights', have been dating for a long time were rumoured to tie the knot soon; however, no official announcement about the wedding date has been made yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)