Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Maddock Films has announced that the upcoming romantic comedy 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will hit theatres on May 9.

The film was initially scheduled to release in April but has been postponed to May.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: No Person Found Guilty Will Be Spared, Says Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai in Assembly (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHp1bp8slOP/

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' brings together Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi for the first time on screen.

Also Read | Aoora Expresses Desire To Work With Music Composer Pritam; K-Pop Star Drops Major Hint About His Upcoming Korean-Tamil Song (Watch Video).

The film's teaser, released in February, showcased a unique time-loop romance where the lead characters find themselves reliving the same day over and over again.

The film's poster was recently shared by Maddock Films, teasing the essence of this heartwarming tale.

The caption read, "Baar baar wahi din, wahi haldi, wahi bhasad! Kab aur kaise hogi Ranjan aur Titli ki shaadi? Pata chalega 9th May ko! #BhoolChukMaaf sabhi cinema-gharon mein!"

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The film marks Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration with Wamiqa Gabbi.

Apart from 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' RajKummar Rao also has 'Maalik' in his kitty.

The film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)