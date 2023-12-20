Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Star couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela paid a sacred visit to Mahalaxmi Temple with their daughter Klin Kaara as the little one turned six months on Wednesday.

Several pictures and videos surfaced online in which Ram Charan and Upasana are seen leaving the temple, with Upasana carefully cradling daughter Klin in her arms.

Ram can be seen dressed in a white shirt and trousers, barefoot. Upasana donned a blue suit.

Ram and Upasana welcomed Klin on June 20.

Announcing the daughter's arrival, Ram took to Instagram and dropped a post that read, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Upasana also shared the posts and captioned it, "KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. (ANI)

