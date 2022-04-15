New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): While fans are still in awe of Ranbir and Alia's couple pictures from their wedding, a new family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in a frame has led to a frenzy on social media.

Shared by Alia's mother Soni Razdan, the family picture sees the couple posing all smiles with their family members for the camera.

The family photo features Alia's mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt posing alongside Ranbir, while Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni posing alongside Alia.

Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, "There's no better family than a happy family."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday. (ANI)

