Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Actor Ranbir Kapoor might not be on social media but his photos and videos somehow make their way to his fans.

On Sunday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new picture of the actor on her Instagram handle, in which he can be seen enjoying an intimate family dinner with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima.

Also Read | Thaman S Drops Hint on Second Song From Mahesh Babu-Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Says 'This One Is Gonna Be Solid Single Tooo!!'.

Ranbir looked dashing in a printed shirt and his bearded look. On the other hand, Neetu wore a black shrug with a white T-shirt and Riddhima donned a simple, elegant outfit.

Riddhima captioned the post, "Love & only love."

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Dhanush’s Maaran on Disney+ Hotstar, Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project on Netflix, Sunny Leone’s Anamika on MX Player & More.

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's' Brahmastra' in which he will be sharing the screen space with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)