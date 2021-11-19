Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor's most awaited film 'Animal' will hit the big screen on August 11, 2023.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' is touted as a crime drama.

Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

More details about the film have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

