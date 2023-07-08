Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 65th birthday today with her family in Italy.

On Saturday, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from Neetu's birthday celebration.

She captioned the picture, "Just the "Three" of us building castles in the sky #portofino."

In the picture, Neetu could be seen posing with her son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

Both the ladies could be seen sitting on a chair and holding their drinks, while the 'Sanju' actor is seen standing behind them.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the veteran actor.

A user wrote, "Happy birthday Neetu mam."

Another user wrote, "Happy birthday. Have a lovely year @neetu54."

Neetu headed to Italy a few days ago and has been exploring the place with her daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat and granddaughter.

Neetu's son and actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined his family for the birthday celebration. During his departure a day before, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wherein he was seen requesting the paparazzi not to post the pictures on the same day as it would ruin the surprise for his mom. Interestingly, Ranbir reached Italy in time to be with his mom on her special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received a positive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. (ANI)

