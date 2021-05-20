New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): As his biographical drama 'Sarabjit' completed five years of its release today, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda who played the titular role in the movie, walked down the memory lane and shared throwback pictures of his character from the movie.

The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures from the Omung Kumar directorial movie. The first picture features a shabby Randeep sporting long, messy hair while shackled in a prison. In the next snap, Randeep looks skinny after cleaning up.

Keeping the caption simple he wrote, "#5yearsofsarbjit". The actor also shared a strong picture from the movie in his Instagram story where he is seen peeping out from jail, awaiting when he (his character-Sarabjit) will get released from it.

The 2016 film is a biopic of Sarabjit Singh, a farmer residing at Bhikiwind, Punjab, near the Indo-Pak border, who crossed the Indian border after having a couple of drinks. However, he was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991. He consequently spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying.

Despite being innocent, he was 22 years in prison in Pakistan and died badly at a hospital in Lahore after being attacked in the jail, by other prisoners, with bricks, sharp metal sheets, iron rods and blades.

The film features also features Aishwarya Rai as Dalbir Kaur (Sarabjit's sister), Richa Chadda as Sukhpreet Kaur (Sarbjit's wife) and Darshan Kumar as Awais Sheikh (Sarbjit's lawyer). (ANI)

