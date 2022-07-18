Ram-Leela star Ranveer Singh rued of having to give up "Malpuas" by sharing a jaw-dropping picture of himself. "Had to give up Malpuas" captioned Ranveer on Instagram. By uploading a chiselled-bodied post-workout picture of himself looking intense, the actor put his Instagram profile on fire. He lifted up his sleeveless vest and faced a mirror looking grim and broody, exuding bold vibes. Ranveer sported a man bun which he is often seen donning. Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Chiselled Physique And Gives Major Fitness Motivation Once Again! (View Pics).

Moments after the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared th picture of himself, many fans outpoured their love for Ranveer, amazed by his fit and healthy body."Real six pack" commented one Instagram user. "Fireeee babaaaa" commented another. "Baba mind is blowing" commented another.

Meanwhile talking about Ranveer, he was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. In addition, it has been reported that he has recently bought a new property worth Rs 119 Crore near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. Monday Motivation: Ranveer Singh Shares a Glimpse of His Intense Workout; Actor Flaunts His Chiseled Body.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and his wife-actor Deepika Padukone celebrated the latter's birthday vacationing in an undisclosed location. On the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)