Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors of Bollywood. Apart from entertaining the audience on the big screen, the actor has often set fashion and fitness goals off screen. Even if the 36-year-old star has hectic schedules, he still manages to take off some time and sweat it out in the gym. The handsome hunk has shared a few pictures on Instagram on Monday morning in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique. Well, Ranveer has once again set fitness goals for all his fans.

Ranveer Singh’s Latest Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

