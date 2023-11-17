Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as 'DeepVeer' recently jetted off to Brussels, Europe to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. On Friday morning, the duo was snapped at the Mumbai airport returning from their anniversary celebrations. Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport. The Befikre actor wore a black printed hoodie layered with a green coat and denim jeans. His head was covered with a hoodie and he also had a black face mask on. He completed his look with dark sunglasses. Deepika, on the other hand, opted for a black hoodie with matching track pants, and layered the outfit with a long grey trench coat. Ranveer and Deepika marked their 5th wedding anniversary on November 14. On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife during their vacation in Europe, which he captioned, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!". Ranveer Singh Is in His 'Rocky Era' and His New Photo From the Gym Will Leave You Drooling! (View Pic).

In the picture, Deepika can be seen planting a kiss on Ranveer on the cheeks. He hugged her while smiling at the camera. Ranveer wore a patterned black t-shirt, black trousers and a black coat. Deepika chose a grey coat over her black pants. The couple was standing on a bridge above a canal, surrounded by lovely homes. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh Opens Up On Bond With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Director Karan Johar, Says 'We Have Dilli Ki Aunty Within Us'.

Check Out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Back Home After Brussels Anniversary:

Deepika and Ranveer Singh return to Mumbai post celebrating their anniversary pic.twitter.com/fJ6YKpQV9V — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 17, 2023

View Ranveer Singh's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Singham Again in her kitty. Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film Don 3.